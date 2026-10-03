Latvians head to polls to elect new parliament

Latvian citizens on Saturday head to the polls to elect 100 members of parliament for four-year terms through the party-list proportional representation system.

Polling stations opened at 8 am local time (0500 GMT) and were scheduled to close at 8 pm (1700 GMT).

Latvia's 100-member parliament, known as the Saeima, is elected every four years through a party-list proportional representation system.

In the previous election, held Oct. 1, 2022, New Unity, led by Krisjanis Karins, won 16 seats and formed a coalition with the United List and the National Alliance.

According to Latvian authorities, fewer than 400,000 people had cast their ballots as of 11 am GMT, with voter turnout standing at 25%.



