Moldova reports bomb threat at airport in capital for 2nd consecutive day

Moldova on Saturday said that a bomb threat had been issued at Chisinau International Airport in the country's capital.

Moldovan Border Police said on Telegram that it had evacuated passengers and staff while specialized Interior Ministry units were dispatched to the scene.

Check-in procedures were suspended, and scheduled flights could be affected, authorities said, advising travelers to check their flight status on the airport's online information board.

The threat came for the second consecutive day after a similar alert on Friday, with specialized teams later determining it was unfounded, the authorities said.

Moldova is situated west of the Black Sea, though without direct coastal access, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine.



