India says 5 citizens rescued after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Hormuz Strait

India on Saturday said five of its citizens had been rescued after a Kuwait-flagged tanker was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Indian Embassy in Oman said on US social media company X that it had coordinated the rescue of five Indian citizens on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, that were "struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz."

"All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely," the embassy said. "We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance."

"We remain committed to the safety, security and welfare of our seafarers abroad," India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israeli targets and US military facilities across the region. The war has also severely disrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

Iran has since linked the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to measures including an end to hostilities, sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets and the implementation of commitments by Washington.