Türkiye carrying out 'complete revolution' in defense industry, says Erdogan

Türkiye is continuing its successes in the defense industry and carrying out "a complete revolution" in the sector, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

Speaking at TEKNOFEST Southeast in the Turkish southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's progress in the defense industry and pledged to build on the country's achievements.

"Türkiye continues our success in the defense industry. We are carrying out a complete revolution in this field," he said.

Erdogan added that Türkiye also helps meet the defense needs of friendly countries when requested.

"When they ask, we also meet the defense needs of our friends. We believe that the stronger our friends are, the stronger we will be," he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye will seek to further strengthen its position in the sector through new record achievements and advanced platforms.

"God willing, we will reach even greater heights. God willing, we will further strengthen these achievements with new records and new platforms with high competitiveness and added value," he added.



