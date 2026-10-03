ISRAELS ONGOING TRUCE VIOLATIONS KILL 5 IN GAZA STRIP

The Israeli army killed five Palestinians and wounded six others in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in Tel Aviv's continuing violations of a ceasefire in place since October 2025.

Four women, including two Christians, and a young man were among the victims of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment in western Gaza City, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu.

Local sources and eyewitnesses also said that Israeli warplanes launched at least two missiles at an apartment in the Asala residential building early Saturday, destroying the targeted apartment and causing extensive damage to neighboring homes.

A fire also broke out as a result of the bombardment.

Local sources also said the Israeli army carried out a demolition operation targeting buildings and facilities in areas under its control east of the neighborhood of Tuffah in northeastern Gaza City.

In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery carried out intense shelling of areas south and east of the city of Khan Younis and north of Rafah, accompanied by heavy gunfire in those areas, according to eyewitnesses.

In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire on areas east of the Bureij refugee camp.

As of Thursday, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement had killed at least 1,439 Palestinians and injured 5,052 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian figures, while around 90% of the territory's infrastructure has been destroyed.



