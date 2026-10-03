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Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Oman: UK maritime agency

A crude oil tanker was hit by an unknown projectile off Oman, with all crew safe and no environmental impact, as investigations continue and caution is advised in the area.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 03,2026 09:37 AM
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TANKER STRUCK BY UNKNOWN PROJECTILE OFF OMAN: UK MARITIME AGENCY

A crude oil tanker was struck Friday by an unknown projectile off Oman, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The ship's master reported that the vessel was hit on its port side about 4 nautical miles (5 miles) east of Oman, according to UKMTO.

All crew members were reported safe, it said.

No environmental effects have been reported, according to UKMTO.

Authorities are investigating, while the agency advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.