Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Oman: UK maritime agency

A crude oil tanker was struck Friday by an unknown projectile off Oman, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The ship's master reported that the vessel was hit on its port side about 4 nautical miles (5 miles) east of Oman, according to UKMTO.

All crew members were reported safe, it said.

No environmental effects have been reported, according to UKMTO.

Authorities are investigating, while the agency advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.



