Israeli forces arrest 4 Palestinians, search homes in West Bank raids

The Israeli army arrested four Palestinians on Saturday and raided dozens of homes in military incursions across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian media.

Three Palestinians were taken into custody after Israeli forces raided their homes in the village of Rafat, west of Salfit in the northern West Bank, the official news agency Wafa reported.

A young Palestinian was also detained after a raid on his home in the northern city of Tubas, the agency said.

Israeli forces also raided and searched several homes in the town of Burqa, northwest of Nablus.

During the raids, army forces held dozens of Palestinians for interrogation and mistreated several young men, Wafa said, citing local sources.

Around 9,350 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli jails, including 90 women and 350 children, according to Palestinian organizations that monitor prisoner affairs.

Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks in the West Bank, involving killings, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, land leveling and illegal settlement expansion.