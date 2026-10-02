Kyrgyzstan launches its 1st satellite into orbit

Kyrgyzstan on Thursday launched its first satellite into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that took off from US soil.

According to the Kyrgyz Presidency's press service, the satellite was placed into orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base as part of a group of spacecraft launched by the same rocket.

The mission was a joint effort between Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates, with operations to be managed from a control center in the Kyrgyz city of Bishkek.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov attended the launch ceremony during a working visit to the United States.

The launch opens new opportunities for Kyrgyzstan to use space-based data across various sectors, including monitoring agricultural land, glaciers, water bodies, forests, and pastures, as well as tracking changes in natural ecosystems, the statement said.

Satellite data will also be used to detect the illegal extraction of natural resources, unauthorized waste dumps, and other sources of pollution, and to optimize logistics routes.

"Satellite technologies will be particularly significant for monitoring and early detection of natural hazards," the statement said, adding that the data could help identify signs of droughts, floods, landslides, mudflows and forest fires more quickly, allowing for timely responses and mitigation of potential damage.

In the future, satellite data will be integrated with government digital systems to create spatial maps and analytical models, the statement said. The data will support government decision-making, investment planning, and monitoring of state programs.

"The use of satellite data combined with the capabilities of supercomputing technologies will create a foundation for more accurate and efficient management of Kyrgyzstan's economic and natural resources," it said.





