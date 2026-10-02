Iran urges Iraq to lift flight restrictions, restore normal air travel

Iran on Thursday called for restrictions on flights between Iran and Iraq to be lifted and for normal air travel between the two countries to resume.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Tehran, while respecting Iraq's national sovereignty, called for "appropriate decisions" to lift the restrictions and restore normal operations by airlines of both countries.

The ministry accused the US of using sanctions and "economic terrorism" to disrupt Iran's trade and air links with other countries.

It said restrictions on Iran-Iraq air travel run counter to the interests of both countries and have caused serious difficulties for hundreds of thousands of passengers, including pilgrims, patients, students and businesspeople.

The ministry said ties between Iran and Iraq are rooted in deep historical, religious, cultural and people-to-people connections, adding that transportation links should be managed through an "independent, responsible and forward-looking approach" based on their common interests.

The statement comes amid longstanding US sanctions on Iran, including measures affecting its aviation sector and transactions involving Iranian entities. Washington says the sanctions are aimed at limiting revenue and resources available to the Iranian government, while Tehran says they disrupt ordinary economic and transportation links.



