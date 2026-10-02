US sends additional Patriot batteries to protect Saudi, Qatari energy sites

The US military has deployed two additional Patriot missile batteries to protect energy facilities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar amid preparations for possible renewed military operations against Iran, the Axios news site reported Thursday, citing two US officials and a regional source.

One battery was sent to Saudi Arabia last month to protect a key oil facility, while another was deployed to Qatar to defend a natural gas facility, according to the report.

The deployments were intended to reassure both countries that Washington would protect their critical energy infrastructure if US President Donald Trump resumes major combat operations against Iran.

Trump said Thursday that he was considering renewing a bombing campaign in the coming weeks.

"Now I have to make a decision: either Iran signs the deal, or it won't exist any longer," he said.

Axios reported that Saudi and Qatari leaders urged Trump in early August against launching a major attack that would include strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, fearing retaliation against their oil and gas facilities.

US officials said those appeals were a key factor in his decision to pursue economic pressure instead.

The report said Washington would need Saudi permission to use the kingdom's airspace for renewed major combat operations, but Riyadh would be unlikely to agree without assurances that its oil facilities were protected.

US Central Command spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the US is sending additional warships, fighter jets and troops to the Middle East, Axios reported.

A US official said the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier and its strike group left San Diego on Sunday and were expected to reach the region around mid-November.

Officials have yet to determine whether the carrier will replace an existing deployment or increase the US presence to three carrier strike groups.

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, carrying thousands of Marines from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, also departed for the region Monday and is expected to arrive by the end of November, the report said.





