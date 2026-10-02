Japan stresses communication with Russia after Putin says 'interested' in cooperation

Japan on Friday stressed the "importance" of maintaining communications with Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is interested in cooperation with Tokyo, Kyodo News reported.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the Japanese government took note of Putin's recent positive remarks on bilateral ties, which have deteriorated amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

The statement followed Putin's comments at the Valdai Discussion Club that Moscow is interested in cooperation with Japan but is concerned about Tokyo's plans for militarization.

"We are concerned about policies involving the creation of military-political blocs in the region. I am obliged to speak about this," he said Thursday.

Putin also said Moscow seeks good-neighborly relations with Japan and identified mutual interests in the economy, environmental protection and scientific research.

"I envision Russian-Japanese relations as good, neighborly, and filled with the concrete substance you just mentioned: the economy, the environment, joint scientific research, and so on," he said.

However, Putin said Russia's approach to relations with Japan has not changed, while Tokyo's has.

"It was not we who imposed sanctions on Japan; it was Japan that imposed sanctions on the Russian Federation. Moreover, we hear quite harsh statements from certain top-ranking Japanese officials. We, for our part, have not allowed ourselves anything of the sort; we have not done such things," he said.

Japan, along with other Group of Seven members, has imposed economic sanctions on Russia since the Ukraine war started in February 2022, including asset freezes targeting Putin and other individuals.

Japan and Russia also remain locked in a dispute over the southern Kuril Islands, which are Russian-controlled but claimed by Japan as its northern territories.

Separately, on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation from the House of Representatives of Japan's parliament.

He thanked Japan for supporting the Ukrainian people amid Russia's "savage escalation" of drone and missile attacks, adding that stronger air defenses are key to protecting lives.





