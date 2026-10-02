HURRICANE RACHEL STRENGTHENS TO CATEGORY 2 OFF MEXICOS PACIFIC COAST

Hurricane Rachel strengthened into a Category 2 cyclone off Mexico's Pacific coast Thursday, prompting authorities to warn of heavy rain, strong winds and high waves across several western states.

Rachel was located about 370 kilometers (230 miles) south of the southern tip of Baja California, moving west-northwest at 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers (103 miles) per hour, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Mexico's National Civil Protection Coordination said Rachel was expected to reinforce very heavy rainfall in Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco, coastal states along western and northwestern Mexico.

The agency also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in central and southern Mexico as well as the Yucatan Peninsula in southeastern Mexico and other southeastern parts of the country.

In northern Mexico, intense rainfall with thunderstorms and possible hail was forecast in Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, Durango and Zacatecas, while strong winds could also lead to possible tornadoes in northern Coahuila, according to the agency.

Rachel's strengthening came as Mexico was still dealing with the effects of Hurricane Polo, which made landfall in Baja California Sur earlier this week before crossing into mainland Mexico.

Polo brought heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to parts of Mexico, while its remnants also contributed to heavy rainfall in the southwestern US.

The US National Hurricane Center said Rachel was expected to move along the Mexican coastline before turning west and moving farther into the Pacific.

Despite remaining offshore, Rachel was expected to produce dangerous surf and heavy rainfall along parts of the Mexican Pacific coast.

Authorities urged residents in affected areas to monitor weather updates and take precautions against flooding, landslides and strong winds.

Rachel became the 20th named storm and 10th hurricane of the Central and Eastern Pacific hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Officials urged residents to remain alert, as conditions could change rapidly.





