Türkiye condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure serving Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia

Türkiye on Thursday strongly condemned an attack by Yemen's Houthi group on civilian infrastructure serving the Prophet's Mosque in Saudi Arabia.

"We strongly condemn the Houthis' attack on civilian infrastructure serving the Prophet's Mosque in Medina," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"These provocative attacks, which threaten Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and security and target the sacred values of the Islamic world, must end immediately and unconditionally," it added.

The ministry also reiterated Türkiye's support for Saudi Arabia and urged restraint amid regional tensions.

"We reiterate our strong support for Saudi Arabia and emphasize the need to avoid steps that would further escalate tensions in the region," it said.