Israel planned ‘false flag’ aircraft hijacking to draw US into new war with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly planned a "false flag" hijacking operation involving an Emirati aircraft in an effort to draw the United States into a new war with Iran, Iranian state-run Press TV reported Thursday

The broadcaster based the report on an unnamed "well-informed regional source" who alleged that an incident involving a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday was part of the purported plan.

According to the source, the operation was discussed and finalized during a secret visit by Netanyahu to the United Arab Emirates three days before the flight incident.

The source claimed Netanyahu was accompanied by several senior military and intelligence officials and that discussions involving officials from several Arab countries focused on devising an operation that could subsequently be attributed to Iran.

Press TV's source alleged that the objective was to draw US President Donald Trump into another war against Iran.

The source also linked the alleged plan to Netanyahu's domestic political situation, claiming that the Israeli prime minister was concerned about his coalition's prospects in upcoming parliamentary elections.

Press TV did not identify its source or present evidence in its report to substantiate the allegations.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, the UAE or the US regarding the allegations.

The claims came a day after flydubai flight FZ1073, carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv, made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi city of Tabuk.

Flydubai said Wednesday that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that crew members aboard secured the aircraft before it was safely diverted to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi airport authorities said both the captain and first officer were injured and taken to a hospital. All passengers and crew were reported safe.

Saudi Arabia's National Transport Safety Center subsequently opened an investigation into the incident.

Flydubai later announced that flights to and from Israel would be temporarily suspended while the investigation continues, saying the measure would allow authorities to "establish all the facts surrounding the incident."