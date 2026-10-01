Türkiye, Syria reject claims of meeting between Syrian government, Hezbollah officials

Türkiye and Syria on Thursday rejected claims that Syrian government officials and representatives of the Lebanese group Hezbollah had met in Türkiye, describing the reports as false.

In a statement, the Turkish Communications Directorate's Center for Combating Disinformation said claims that "Syrian government officials and Hezbollah officials met in Türkiye, hosted by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT)" were entirely unfounded.

It said allegations concerning the date, venue, content and participants of the purported meeting "do not reflect any reality and are entirely fabricated and speculative."

The center urged the public to rely only on statements issued by official authorities and warned against claims circulating through unofficial channels.

The Syrian government also denied that the meeting took place.

"These claims are false, and no such meeting took place," said the Syrian Information Ministry's Foreign Media Directorate, according to state-run Alikhbariah TV.



























