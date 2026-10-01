SOUTH KOREAS PRESIDENT VOWS TO PURSUE PRACTICAL WAYS TO EASE TENSIONS WITH NORTH KOREA

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed Thursday to continue seeking practical ways to ease military tensions with North Korea despite a dispute over the explosions of landmines along their border, local media reported.

Lee made the remarks at a ceremony marking the 78th Armed Forces Day at the military headquarters in Gyeryongdae, South Chungcheong Province, Yonhap News Agency reported.



It came after the explosions of two landmines on Sept. 21 in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that left three South Korean soldiers wounded.



South Korea blamed North Korea for the blasts and demanded an apology. Pyongyang denied the allegation and accused Seoul of fabricating the findings. It also warned of "immediate and merciless" retaliation if its troops are fired upon.

"My administration will consistently pursue practical measures to reduce military tensions between the two Koreas," Lee said.

"The knots in inter-Korean relations are extremely complex, but we will steadily, patiently strive to untie them, one by one," the president said.





