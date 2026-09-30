Putin says Russia will not ‘run around the world humiliatingly begging for handouts’

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the first plenary session of Russia's ninth State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, 30 September 2026. (EPA Photo)

Russia will not travel around the world seeking "handouts," President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

Speaking at the first session of the newly elected State Duma in Moscow, Putin urged lawmakers to work closely with the government to provide the necessary legislative basis for Russia's further economic development.

"Russia, unlike some others — we will not point fingers — cannot run around the world humiliatingly begging for handouts with an outstretched hand," he said, in an apparent reference to Ukraine.

Putin also said Russia's financial system and economy were performing confidently, urging officials to avoid mistakes in addressing economic challenges.

"Russia's financial system and economy feel confident. The main thing is not to make any mistakes and to approach the resolution of tasks in these extremely important areas responsibly," he said.

Ukraine remains heavily reliant on external financial support to cover its wartime budget and defense needs.

Kyiv has sought an additional $27 billion in funding for 2026, while the International Monetary Fund has said continued and predictable external support is essential to maintaining Ukraine's macroeconomic stability and financing its budget.

The remarks came as the State Duma of the ninth convocation opened its first session Wednesday, following parliamentary elections held Sept. 18–20.

The Central Election Commission said United Russia won 349 of the 450 seats, while the Communist Party took 37, the Liberal Democratic Party 23, New People 19 and A Just Russia 17. The Rodina party won one seat, while four went to independent candidates. Voter turnout was 59.8%.

Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected chairman of the State Duma at the first session, receiving 406 votes from 442 lawmakers who took part in the vote. He has headed the lower house since 2016.