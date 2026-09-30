Iran warns of fallout from Israel’s presence in region after Netanyahu’s UAE visit

Iran warned Tuesday of the consequences of Israel's presence in the region following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The Foreign Ministry condemned the visit, saying it came at a "sensitive time" amid Israeli attacks on Iran and genocide in Palestine and Lebanon.

It said Israel's presence in the region was creating a "dangerous situation" and urged regional countries to remain alert to threats to collective peace and security.

The ministry also called on states in the region not to allow their territory to be used for actions that could undermine regional stability.

Israeli media earlier reported that Netanyahu held an expanded meeting during his Sept. 27 visit to the UAE with representatives from several countries.

The reports, citing an unnamed Emirati source, said representatives from the US, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Bahrain, Libya, Oman and Egypt joined officials from Israel and the UAE.





