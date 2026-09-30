ISRAELS DEFENSE MINISTER CLAIMS FLYDUBAI WAS ATTEMPTED TERROR ATTACK

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed Wednesday that an incident involving an Israel-bound Flydubai flight was an "attempted terrorist attack."

The Dubai-based carrier Flydubai said an altercation broke out on the flight deck of the Israel-bound plane, and that crew members managed to secure the plane and divert it safely to Saudi Arabia.

It "was a jihadist terrorist attack attempt, thwarted only thanks to the bravery of several Israeli passengers who broke into the cockpit," Katz alleged, according to the Ynet newspaper.

The airline, however, said the reasons and motives behind the altercation remain unknown and are subject to a formal investigation.

"We urge all parties to refrain from premature speculation while authorities gather the facts," Flydubai cautioned.

In a statement released by his office on the US social media company X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that "one of the pilots stabbed the second pilot, and apparently tried to crash the plane with everyone on board."

Passengers and crew members subdued the "stabbing pilot," who was arrested and is now being interrogated by Saudi officials, he said.

No further statements were issued by Flydubai or Saudi authorities to confirm the statements by Israeli officials on the motives behind the incident.