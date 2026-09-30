Türkiye inks contract to supply Azerbaijan with 14 Hürkuş-II trainer aircraft

Türkiye and Azerbaijan signed contracts to supply 14 Hürkuş-II trainer aircraft and various defense systems, announced Haluk Görgün, head of Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries.

In a statement, Görgün said the two countries, which support each other during natural disasters, wars and other times of need, were strengthening defense industry cooperation to promote regional peace and stability.

He said their trust and solidarity continued to translate into concrete projects under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The agreements were signed at the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition 2026 in Baku to strengthen both countries' defense capabilities, Görgün said.

The package includes procurement contracts with Turkish Aerospace Industries for Hürkuş aircraft, Baykar for Mızrak smart loitering munitions and Antidot systems, and Roketsan for the Barbaros Coastal Defense System.

Aselsan also signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of ALP-100 radar systems.

"I wish these agreements, with a total value exceeding $500 million, every success for our two brotherly countries," Görgün said.

"Fourteen of our Hürkuş-II aircraft will be delivered to Azerbaijan. Deliveries to Azerbaijan will take place very quickly this year, just as they will for our air force."

STEPS TO STRENGTHEN BONDS OF BROTHERHOOD



Görgün said the countries' longstanding cooperation was also deepening in education and production.

Türkiye's Council of Higher Education and Secretariat of Defense Industries signed an academic cooperation memorandum with Azerbaijan's Defense Industry Ministry and Science and Education Ministry.

MSTIM and the Defense Industry Academy signed an agreement covering research and development, education and university-industry cooperation.

Turkish Defense company Aselsan and NOVASİS signed a preliminary agreement to establish a factory in Nakhchivan.

Boğaziçi Defense and NOVASİS also signed a memorandum of understanding on their partnership to develop radio-frequency-based systems, while Kayi Defense and NOVASİS signed a cooperation memorandum.

MKE and Miras signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation and business development, while Otokar and Miras concluded a logistics support cooperation contract.

"We will train our engineers together with brotherly Azerbaijan. Local production and joint projects will be steps that strengthen our bonds of brotherhood," Görgün said.

"I wish these agreements every success for our two brotherly countries and the Turkic world."