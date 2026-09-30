Qatar Prime Minister Al Sani: Netanyahu is a war criminal

Al Sani made assessments regarding the problem in British journalist Piers Morgan's "Piers Morgan Uncensored" interview.



Emphasizing that the acts committed in the Gaza Strip constitute war crimes and that Netanyahu is held responsible for them, Al Sani stated that the Israeli Prime Minister was trying to manipulate public opinion and develop a false perception of reality by attacking Qatar.



Stating that Netanyahu blames others instead of looking at himself and his actions, Al Sani commented, "Netanyahu is a war criminal… He is trying to hide in his own place."



Al Sani once again condemned Israel's attack targeting Doha last year, noting that attacking mediators sets a dangerous precedent, and added, "Netanyahu has crossed the red line," which was used in the region.

Referring to regional developments, Qatar's Prime Minister Al Sani reminded that countries had issued summary warnings about the consequences of war, whose effects threaten Iran and the scattered global economic developments.



Al Sani emphasized that they "spared no effort" in seeking a procedural solution to reach an agreement between the US and Iran in coordination with the US administration, and stated that the mediation process was not easy but that "behind-closed-doors diplomacy" was the most effective method for the progress process.



Al Sani drew attention to the need to resolve 3 basic files for reproduction in the region, listing them as follows:

"Firstly, reaching a nuclear agreement that satisfies US revenues and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and at the same time, ensures the peaceful nuclear energy of countries with Iran."