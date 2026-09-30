Iraq announces end of US-led international coalition mission

Iraq on Wednesday announced the end of the US-led international coalition's mission, marking a transition to bilateral relations with coalition member states, the prime minister's security adviser said.

In a statement carried by the official Iraqi News Agency INA, Qasim al-Araji called the move an "important milestone," saying it followed negotiations and understandings that began in July 2021.

US forces completed withdrawal from their remaining positions in Iraq by the end of this month.

He said the new phase would involve "bilateral relations with its countries" aimed at consolidating Iraq's sovereignty.

Araji credited the victory over ISIS (Daesh) terror group to "the sacrifices of Iraqis and the valor of our armed forces in their various branches and formations," as well as support from the international coalition and brotherly and friendly countries.

He stressed that ending the coalition's mission "does not mean the end of the partnership," but rather a shift toward bilateral relations with its member states.

Security and intelligence cooperation, along with the exchange of information and expertise and capacity-building efforts, will continue "on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests," he said.

Baghdad and Washington agreed in September 2024 to end the coalition's military mission in Iraq under a timetable extending through the end of September 2026, with a transition to bilateral security relations between Iraq and member states.

The coalition was formed under US leadership in 2014 after ISIS seized large areas of Iraq and Syria, providing Iraqi forces with air, intelligence and training support during operations against the group.

Iraq announced in December 2017 that it had regained full control of territory seized by ISIS.





