Yemen army says it carried out 414 attacks on Houthi targets in 24 hours

Yemen's army said late Tuesday it carried out 414 attacks on Houthi targets across multiple fronts over the past 24 hours.

Military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the operations targeted Houthi reinforcements and military capabilities, according to a statement carried by the official Saba news agency.

He said the attacks inflicted losses on Houthi fighters and military equipment, without providing figures.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the army's claims.

On Monday, the Defense Ministry said government forces had carried out 356 operations against Houthi targets across 10 fronts, killing or wounding 476 members of the group.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Fighting intensified in September, with the Houthis taking control of several key areas in Al-Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including the strategic city of Mokha, and reaching Mayyun Island overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.





