Israeli army wounds Palestinian, detains 6 in occupied West Bank raids

The Israeli army shot and wounded a Palestinian and detained six others Tuesday during raids across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian official media.

The official Wafa news agency said an Israeli special force shot a young Palestinian in the leg during a raid on a farm in Sinjil, north of Ramallah, before detaining him.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli forces raided the Al-Far'a refugee camp south of Tubas, where two Palestinians were detained, Palestine TV reported.

Forces also stormed Kafr ad-Dik, west of Salfit, firing stun grenades toward homes and briefly detaining two Palestinians.

In the south, the army raided the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem and searched a home.

A Palestinian was also detained and beaten at a military checkpoint near the Al-Arroub refugee camp north of Hebron, Wafa said.

In Hebron's Old City, Israeli forces detained a Palestinian man and his sister shortly after Israeli occupiers entered the Jaber neighborhood.

Elsewhere in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, troops seized a tractor and a private vehicle in Khirbet Jinba and threatened residents with displacement and further demolitions, according to Wafa.

Since the start of Israel's genocide on Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have intensified attacks across the West Bank, killing 1,206 Palestinians, injuring around 13,350 others and detaining more than 24,600, according to Palestinian figures.





