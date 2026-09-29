Slipknot faces fan backlash after naming Marilyn Manson as tour support act

Heavy metal band Slipknot has faced criticism from fans after announcing Marilyn Manson as a support act for its upcoming world tour.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, is scheduled to join the masked metal group for its shows at London's Wembley Stadium and several dates on the South American leg of the tour beginning next July.

The announcement prompted thousands of reactions online, according to a BBC report, with some long-time Slipknot fans saying they would not attend because of previous sexual abuse allegations against Manson.

Others defended the booking, pointing to the significant overlap between the two artists' fan bases.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was in a relationship with Manson from 2007, publicly accused him in 2021 of having "horrifically abused" and "manipulated" her.

Manson, 57, has denied allegations of abuse against him. He rejected Wood's claims at the time as "horrible distortions of reality," saying his relationships had "always been entirely consensual."

Several other women subsequently made allegations against the musician.

Manson later sued Wood and another woman for defamation, accusing them of impersonating FBI agents and forging federal documents. A judge dismissed parts of the lawsuit before Manson eventually settled the case in 2024 and agreed to pay Wood's legal fees.

Los Angeles prosecutors last year announced that Manson would not face criminal charges following a four-year investigation into allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault involving multiple women.

The district attorney's office said potential domestic violence charges were outside the statute of limitations, while prosecutors could not prove sexual assault charges beyond a reasonable doubt.





