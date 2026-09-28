Swedish Social Democratic leader abandons bid to form new government

Sweden's Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson on Monday abandoned her attempt to form a new government, saying she currently lacked the parliamentary support needed to proceed, according to public broadcaster SVT.

Andersson, who was tasked by parliament's speaker 10 days ago with exploring the possibility of forming a government, said she decided to step aside after the Left Party announced it would support the Moderate Party's candidate in the speaker election.

"I can state that there is currently no possibility for me to form a government," Andersson said.

She said the development represented a "new constellation in parliament," involving the Left Party and the Moderates.

Andersson pointed to the parliamentary tradition under which the largest party in a governing coalition holds the speaker post, saying it was therefore reasonable for the grouping that emerged around the speaker election to now try to reach an agreement on forming a government.

Asked whether she had abandoned her bid to become prime minister, Andersson said there were currently no conditions for her to move forward.

"How things develop in the coming weeks remains to be seen," she added.

The decision leaves the next stage of Sweden's government-formation process in the hands of parliament's speaker.





