Israeli occupiers attack 2 West Bank towns, set fire to Palestinian vehicles

Israeli occupiers on Monday attacked the towns of Ras Karkar and Deir Abu Mashal in the central West Bank and set Palestinian vehicles on fire, according to local sources.

A group of occupiers attacked the Al-Shaab al-Ghuwait area in Ras Karkar north of Ramallah and set fire to an agricultural tractor and a truck, the sources told Anadolu.

In the village of Deir Abu Mashal west of Ramallah, occupiers attacked a Palestinian home and set fire to a vehicle parked in its courtyard, the same sources said.

The attacks came amid escalating occupier violence in the West Bank, particularly as the olive harvest season approaches, a period that usually sees an increase in attacks on farmers, their land and property.

In June, 14 UN experts warned that the sharp rise in occupier violence backed by the state posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.

According to figures from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli occupiers carried out 628 attacks in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, in August.

Palestinians estimate that around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the West Bank across 194 illegal settlements and 400 settlement outposts.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks across the occupied territory, killing 1,206 Palestinians, including 254 children, injuring around 13,350 others, and leading to the arrest of more than 24,600 people, according to Palestinian figures.





