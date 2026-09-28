Immigrants help ease labor shortages in critical sectors in Germany

Some 27% of all dependent employees in Germany had a migration background in 2025, according to Destatis on Monday.

In key shortage occupations, workers with a migration background are heavily represented, led by cooks at 56% and food manufacturing workers at 55%.

They also account for more than half of the workforce in floor laying at 54%, scaffolding at 51% and meat processing at 51%.

Among bus and tram drivers as well as food service staff, the proportion stands at 47%.

One-third of employees in nursing occupations have a migration background, while the share reaches 44% in plastics manufacturing and 41% in freight transport.

The lowest proportions in shortage occupations are found in emergency rescue services at 7%, meat sales at 13% and agriculture at 15%.

Outside shortage occupations, people with a migration background are underrepresented in police services at 8%, as well as in public administration and the judiciary at 9% each.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), labor market integration varies depending on region of origin and length of stay.

EU-born men aged 25 to 59 living in Germany for less than five years had an employment rate of 89%, while the rate for EU-born women stood at 73%.

While employment rates for immigrants from Africa and the Middle East are lower during the early years, they converge after 20 to 25 years toward the general employment rates of 88% for men and 81% for women.





