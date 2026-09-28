UK foreign minister denounces Netanyahu government, vows tougher action over Gaza

UK Foreign Minister Ed Miliband on Monday called the Israeli government's actions in Gaza and the West Bank "a stain on the conscience of the world."

Delivering a sharp criticism at Labour's annual conference, Miliband said the suffering caused by the Israeli government "cannot justify" the actions that have followed.

He received a large round of applause from the conference hall as he condemned the suffering of Palestinians and set out a tougher approach towards the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing people in Britain and elsewhere who had been moved by the plight of Palestinians, he said: "We hear you. You were right."

He said Labour had changed its approach under Andy Burnham's leadership, promising to challenge abuses in Gaza and the West Bank.

"And under Andy's leadership, we have reset our approach. We call out ethnic cleansing by the settler terrorists in the West Bank. We call out the evidence of war crimes in Gaza. We call out Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine, and we match word with action."

Miliband also announced measures targeting economic links with Israeli settlements, saying Britain would move beyond statements of condemnation.

"We will ban the import of goods from illegal settlements. We will disrupt the supply lines for British finance, British construction, and British services for illegal settlements."

His remarks amounted to one of the strongest criticisms of the Netanyahu government from the Labour leadership at the conference.

"And friends, our argument is not with the people of Israel, but with the actions of its government," he said.

Miliband also warned against efforts to undermine the prospect of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, saying Labour would oppose moves that threaten the two-state solution.

"And when it comes to the attempt to destroy the two-state solution, this party, this movement, this government said we will not let you succeed."