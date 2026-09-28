Palestine Action protesters confront UK foreign secretary over Gaza, group’s ban

Protesters confronted British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband at a restaurant in Liverpool on Sunday, urging him to lift the ban on Palestine Action and recognize Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide as police arrested demonstrators nearby.

The encounter took place during a sit-in outside the venue of the Labour Party's annual conference. Around 200 protesters held signs reading, "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action," in protest against the group's proscription.

"We would like you to deproscribe Palestine Action. We'd like you to declare genocide in Gaza," one activist told Miliband at the restaurant.

"If you want to have a conversation with us, come and talk to us as we are being arrested," the activist added. The protester also told Miliband that they had voted for him in the 2010 Labour leadership contest.

A second activist said those outside were being arrested for peaceful protest because of a decision by the government and urged Miliband to speak with them.

The protesters told Miliband that 200 people were being arrested. Merseyside Police reported more than 50 arrests as of Sunday evening, saying officers were detaining people suspected of carrying material supporting a proscribed organization.

Palestine Action is known for actions targeting companies doing business with Israel. In June 2025, its activists entered the RAF Brize Norton air base, sprayed red paint on military aircraft and left Palestinian flags on them. The UK banned the group the following month.

Since then, campaign group Defend Our Juries has organized demonstrations against the ban. Protesters have deliberately displayed signs supporting Palestine Action despite the risk of arrest under legislation that can carry a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.

In February, the High Court ruled that the decision to proscribe Palestine Action was disproportionate and unlawfully interfered with freedom of expression and assembly. The ban remained in force during the ensuing legal proceedings.

Robert Del Naja from the British music band Massive Attack was also arrested in Liverpool on Saturday while holding a sign in support of Palestine Action, according to protest organizers.





