Iran says it conveyed conditions for reviving diplomacy with US through Qatar

Iran said Wednesday that it conveyed its conditions for reviving diplomacy with the US during a two-hour exchange of messages and clarifications mediated by Qatar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on US social media platform X that the exchange took place Tuesday "as a continuation of the discussions" mediated by countries between Tehran and Washington.

"Another round of message exchange and clarification took place through Qatari mediation between Iran and America," he added.

He said Iran used the process to communicate its positions and conditions for reviving diplomacy "in a manner that leaves no doubt or ambiguity and provides no excuses or pretexts for any party."

Baqaei said Tehran's conditions include an end to US "aggressive actions," including the naval blockade and "economic terrorism," as well as ending the war on all fronts and releasing Iranian assets that are frozen or restricted.

He added that Iran is also demanding acceptance of a safe shipping route via the Strait of Hormuz, based on an arrangement agreed between the two coastal governments, referring to Iran and Oman.

The comments came after US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that US officials had held talks in New York with representatives of the Iranian delegation for about three hours. He described the talks as having gone "very well."

Iranian state television also reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and that the meeting took place "at the repeated request of US officials."

After agreeing to a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire in April, the US and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding in June, which gave the two sides 60 days to discuss a long-term agreement.

But the two sides soon engaged in retaliatory attacks, and the US reimposed a military blockade of Iranian ports, while Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz.