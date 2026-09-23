Türkiye supports normalizing trade, transport ties with Armenia: President Erdogan

Türkiye supports normalizing trade and transport ties with Armenia and wants to maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday.

Erdogan and Pashinyan met at the Turkish House, or Turkevi, in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan said Türkiye welcomed reciprocal steps in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He also said growing cooperation between Türkiye and Armenia within international organizations was contributing to the normalization process.

Erdogan invited Pashinyan to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Türkiye.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting.





