Bangladesh premier says ‘humanitarian generosity’ cannot excuse political inaction on Rohingya crisis

The prime minister of Bangladesh said Wednesday that humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees cannot be substituted for political action, as he urged a clear international roadmap for their return to Myanmar.

"Humanitarian generosity cannot become an excuse for political inaction. Nor can Bangladesh be expected to shoulder this responsibility indefinitely," Tarique Rahman told a high-level side event of the UN General Assembly on the Rohingya crisis in New York, co-convened by Bangladesh and The Gambia.

A media statement was issued by the Prime Minister's office in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh hosts more than 1.2 million Rohingya, while thousands of babies are born in refugee camps every year, he said.

"The crisis originated in Myanmar. Its solution lies in Myanmar," said Rahman, citing forced recruitment, arbitrary detention, movement restrictions and forced labor in Rakhine State.

He proposed action in five areas: a roadmap for safe and voluntary repatriation; an end to violence against civilians; predictable humanitarian funding; justice and accountability; and stronger cooperation against trafficking, illegal arms, digital scams and the "narco-economy."

Rahman noted that the humanitarian appeal had fallen from more than $934 million in 2025 to about $710 million this year, covering only minimum lifesaving needs.

"Bangladesh has carried its responsibility with humanity. Now the international community must carry its responsibility with conviction," he added.