Top US, Chinese trade negotiators meet again ahead of Trump-Xi summit in Washington

Top US and Chinese trade negotiators met again in Washington on Wednesday as Chinese President Xi Jinping was set to arrive in Maryland for a visit to the US capital.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News as he headed to an unscheduled meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng that the two sides had "some unfinished business from Sunday."

"We want strategic stability, but it has to be based on reciprocity and fairness," Bessent said.

Bessent and He met in New York on Sunday for high-level negotiations on artificial intelligence security, critical minerals and trade issues.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also attended Sunday's meeting.

Xi will be welcomed by US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington on Wednesday, in a break with six decades of diplomatic protocol. It will be the first time since 1962 that a US president has personally welcomed a foreign leader at the military base.





