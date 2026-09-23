UK forms new military squadron to counter threats in space

British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting delivers the closing ministerial keynote at the UK Space Power Conference 2026 in London, Britain, September 23, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

The UK said Wednesday that it will launch a new Royal Air Force squadron to protect satellites and counter hostile activity in space.

Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said Britain must "keep pace in the new space race," according to a statement by the government.

The new unit, No III Space Effects Squadron, will bring together specialist personnel from across the armed forces to defend satellites that provide services, including missile warnings, communications and navigation for ships.

Two existing RAF units, No I Space Operations Squadron and No II Space Warning Squadron, already monitor and warn of threats in space.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the new squadron would focus on acting against those threats. It will use technologies including electronic warfare to "disrupt, degrade and deny hostile actions."

The unit is also intended to support offensive and defensive space operations, with its capabilities expected to expand as new technology enters service.

"Control of the waves was the essential ingredient in 19th-century deterrence," said Streeting.

"That is why Britain built the finest naval power in history. In the 20th century, it was control of the skies, and so we built a world-class air force to protect us. This century will depend on control of space," he added.

The MoD said the squadron would help protect space-based systems that people on Earth rely on every day, while strengthening the UK's ability to respond to threats in orbit.