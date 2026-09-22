Pakistan army chief, top French security official discuss regional security amid US-Iran war

Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and visiting top French security official Nicolas Roche discussed regional security on Tuesday amid the US-Iran war.

Roche, France's secretary-general for defense and national security, called on Munir at the army's headquarters in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi, a statement from Pakistan's military said.

He was accompanied by French Ambassador to Pakistan Jean-Noel Poirier.

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including regional security, bilateral cooperation in defense and security domains, were discussed," the statement said.

Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and further enhancing defense and security cooperation.

Roche acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to promote regional peace and stability and reciprocated France's interest in expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The statement did not mention the US-Iran war.





