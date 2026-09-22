Iran vows to maintain international flights despite US threat

Iran is seeking to maintain flights to international destinations despite sweeping US sanctions targeting the country's aviation sector, Iranian officials said on Tuesday.



"So far, none of the international flights operated by Iranian airlines have been cancelled, and flights are operating according to schedule," Majid Akhavan, spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, told the ISNA news agency.



"Passengers will be informed in advance of any changes to flight schedules," he added.



State carrier Iran Air also said it had received no instructions from civil aviation authorities in Turkey, Iraq or Azerbaijan requiring flights to be suspended.



US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday announced plans to step up pressure on Iran's aviation sector.



In an interview, Bessent said the aim was to ground all Iranian airlines worldwide from Wednesday, threatening to exclude countries from the US dollar system if they provide the carriers with fuel or ground services or allow tickets to be sold.



"How do we do that? That if they land, you cannot provide them with fuel. You cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system," Bessent told CNBC.



Washington imposed sweeping new sanctions on Iran's aviation sector two weeks ago, targeting 27 airlines. Foreign companies and banks also face potential consequences if they continue doing business with the sanctioned carriers.



International airlines have largely avoided flying to Iran since the Iran war started in late February.





