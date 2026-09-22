Pakistan launches annual military drills with Russia, Oman

Pakistan kicked off separate annual military drills with Russia and Oman on Tuesday, an official statement said.

The ninth edition of the Pakistan-Russia joint exercise, named "Druzhba-IX," began at Cherat, an elite training center of the Pakistan Army in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a statement from the Pakistan Army said.

The second edition of the Pakistan-Oman joint exercise, "Washaq Al Jabal-II" (Mountain Lynx-II), began at the National Counter Terrorism Center in Pabbi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two-week exercise brings together contingents from the Pakistani, Russian, and Omani armies to share operational experience, refine counterterrorism drills and procedures, and enhance interoperability.

"Through joint training and the exchange of best practices, the participating forces will hone their combat skills and tactical expertise while further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation," the statement added.



