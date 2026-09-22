EU credibility ‘gone’ over response to Israel, says Irish foreign minister

The EU has lost credibility over its response to Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said late Monday.

Speaking in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly, McEntee urged EU member states to act collectively to pressure the Israeli government, according to Irish broadcaster RTE.

"We need to act collectively. We are failing here, to be quite honest," she said.

"Our credibility is gone on this issue and if we don't act collectively then the decisions of the Israeli government will not change."

McEntee said Ireland was seeking EU-wide sanctions on Israeli goods and services, stressing that national measures alone would have a limited impact.

Irish legislation banning imports of Israeli goods originating in the occupied Palestinian territories came into effect this week, she said, adding that Dublin's move had encouraged other countries to consider similar legislation.

"While we've made decisions—we've recognised Palestine, and more countries have done that; we've implemented our own legislation, and other countries are talking about doing the same; we've put sanctions on individuals—it's not enough," she said.

"We need to be responding more effectively and more collectively. For that legislation to have an impact, it needs to be done on an EU-wide basis."

McEntee said Ireland's position was clear that Israel was violating international law, adding: "We are seeing an attempt to erase a population."

Asked about upcoming international football matches between Ireland and Israel, the minister said individuals must decide for themselves whether to watch them.

She said the Irish government would remain focused on taking "more concrete actions" to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.





