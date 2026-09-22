PUTIN AND SAUDI ARABIAS MBS DISCUSS GULF SECURITY AND NEED TO KEEP KEY SEA LANES OPEN, KREMLIN SAYS

Putin and Saudi Arabia's MbS discuss Gulf security and need to keep key sea lanes open, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown ⁠Prince Mohammed ⁠bin Salman on Tuesday in which they discussed the security situation in ⁠the Gulf and the need to keep vital waterways open, the Kremlin said.

It said the two leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the ⁠situation ⁠in the Middle East and emphasised that a political and diplomatic settlement remains the only viable path forward.

They also "underscored the need ⁠for a swift cessation of hostilities" in Yemen amid the deteriorating military and political situation there.

"The importance of ensuring the safe ⁠and ‌unimpeded ‌passage of vessels through ⁠the region's ‌international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb and ⁠Strait of ⁠Hormuz, was emphasised," the Kremlin ⁠said.







