Macron, Trump hold talks on Ukraine, Red Sea, Hormuz

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he and US President Donald Trump discussed diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, increase shipping through the waterway and ease tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking after their meeting in New York, Macron said the two leaders also discussed securing oil routes in the Red Sea without escalating tensions, as well as support for Ukraine and efforts to address energy-related issues in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

There is a shared desire to "do everything to open (...) Hormuz" and "free up volumes," he said.

They also discussed the need to help Ukrainians "even faster and stronger" in terms of interceptors for defense.

The two leaders also revisited "the initiatives that could be taken to find a moratorium on energy issues."

Macron said he was scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that further exchanges were planned for Tuesday with the American and Ukrainian sides.





