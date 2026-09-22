South Korea’s president, Japanese prime minister head to US for UN General Assembly

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi left Monday for New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

Lee left for a three-day visit to New York City, where he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

He is expected to outline his administration's vision for peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula and discuss Seoul's role in addressing global challenges.

Lee is also scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and seek meetings with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders during his stay.

He will later travel to Mexico for a state visit and talks with President Claudia Sheinbaum focusing on trade, investment and supply-chain cooperation, according to Yonhap.

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi's departure for New York was delayed by around four hours as Typhoon Dujuan brought heavy rain and strong winds to eastern Japan, Kyodo News Agency reported.

She is due to deliver her first address to the UN General Assembly since taking office and also meet with Trump on Tuesday.

Several other Asian countries are sending their leaders or top diplomats to the 81st UN General Assembly.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Dhaka for New York early Monday and is scheduled to deliver his maiden General Assembly address on Thursday.

Pakistan is being represented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will lead the country's delegation and address the assembly on Friday, accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who already arrived in New York.

India's delegation will be led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Saturday.

Indonesia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sugiono, who is leading the delegation on behalf of President Prabowo Subianto, according to the state news agency Antara.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan is set to represent Kuala Lumpur at the General Debate, where he is expected to reiterate Malaysia's positions on UN Security Council reform and international peace and security.





