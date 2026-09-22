1st-day sessions of 21st International Forensic Medicine Days Congress conclude in Türkiye

The first-day sessions of the 21st International Forensic Medicine Days Congress concluded Monday in Türkiye's Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya.

The event, held at the ATGV Antalya Training and Social Facility with Anadolu as its Global Communication Partner, brought together forensic medicine officials, academics, members of the judiciary, lawyers and criminal experts from Türkiye and 40 other countries.

Following the opening ceremony, sessions focused on addiction, forensic expertise and forensic toxicology.

Hizir Asliyuksek, head of Türkiye's Council of Forensic Medicine and president of the 21st International Forensic Medicine Days Congress, said the institution aims to support judicial authorities through scientific and reliable expert work.

"With every examination, report and scientific opinion we produce, we aim to help judicial authorities establish the material truth," Asliyuksek said in his speech.

He said the congress brought together around 1,150 participants from 41 countries across five continents, with 175 speakers, panelists and session chairs taking part in the scientific program.

He noted that this year's main theme is Addiction and Expert Witness Practice Worldwide, adding that addiction is a multidimensional issue directly related to forensic medicine and forensic sciences.

"Our main goal at the Council of Forensic Medicine is to provide scientific, objective, reliable, timely and high-quality expert services," he added.

Experts discussed recent developments in drug-related deaths in Europe, Türkiye's drug-monitoring activities, and the relationship between psychoactive substance use, crime and violent behavior as well as rehabilitation practices for forensic cases.

Another session addressed gender-related pharmacokinetic differences in forensic toxicology, the role of forensic sciences in combating drugs, addiction medicine practices in Australia, the detection of psychoactive substance use, and the forensic evaluation of new psychoactive substances.

The congress will conclude on Sept. 27.





