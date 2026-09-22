Israeli forces arrest Palestinians as occupiers attack towns across occupied West Bank

Israeli forces arrested at least four Palestinians, including an 86-year-old man and his daughter, and launched military raids across the West Bank on Tuesday as occupiers attacked Palestinian towns and property in the occupied territory.

In Tammun, southeast of Tubas, Israeli forces arrested 86-year-old Burhan Rashid Bani Odeh and his 57-year-old daughter, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli forces also raided Tubas and Tammun with several military patrols and searched a number of homes before withdrawing, the outlet said.

In Nablus, Israeli forces raided several homes across the city and arrested a 68-year-old man from his home, according to Wafa.

In Anata, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian man after raiding and searching his home before taking him to an unknown location.

Israeli forces also raided Beit Sahour, Beit Jala, Al-Ubeidiya, Al-Shawawra and Za'atara in Bethlehem governorate, Wafa said.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces tightened military restrictions around Ramallah and Al-Bireh, setting up checkpoints and obstructing the movement of Palestinians, according to local sources.

In a separate development, more than 200 Israeli occupiers attacked the outskirts of Al-Mazraa al-Sharqiya east of Ramallah early Tuesday, Wafa said.

The occupiers damaged vehicles and homes before residents confronted them and forced them to leave, the news agency added.

Local sources said more than four vehicles and two homes were damaged during the attack.

Occupiers also raided Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, stole dozens of livestock and damaged property at several homes, according to Wafa.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The international community considers Israeli settlements built on occupied territory illegal under international law, while Israel continues illegal settlement activity despite international criticism.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed an escalation in Israeli raids and arrests since October 2023, alongside increasing occupier attacks, movement restrictions, and closures of entrances to Palestinian towns and villages.





