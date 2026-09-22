Russian president, Saudi prince discuss situation in Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, particularly the Gulf region, the Kremlin said.

The phone talks focused on the need for political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis while taking into account the interests of all parties, according to the Kremlin.

Amid the deteriorating military and political situation in Yemen, the two reaffirmed the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the creation of conditions for launching a constructive intra-Yemeni dialogue under UN auspices.

They also stressed the importance of ensuring safe and unimpeded passage for vessels through international waterways in the region, including the Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz.

Putin congratulated bin Salman on the upcoming Saudi National Day, noting that the Soviet Union was the first foreign state to recognize the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 100 years ago.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation and agreed to maintain contacts at various levels.