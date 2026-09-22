Türkiye and US must leave behind barriers, 'gain new momentum' in relations: President Erdogan

Türkiye and the US must "gain new momentum" in their relations by leaving behind barriers between them, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.

"We want to gain new momentum by leaving behind the barriers that should never have existed between the two allies in the first place," Erdogan said during his remarks at the "100 Years of Friendship Gala" in New York.

"Advancing the defense industry, traditionally one of the strongest areas of our Türkiye-US partnership, both bilaterally and within NATO is essential," he said.

"We are ready to advance the cooperation we have established with the US in areas such as nuclear, energy including LNG, civil aviation and high technology," he added.

"Deepening our cooperation with the United States in a multidimensional manner, including opportunities for joint production, will be in our mutual interest," he said.

Erdogan said Turkish companies have reached a level that enables them to invest in the US, expressing confidence that Türkiye will soon rank among the world's top 10 defense exporters.

"I hope that the strong ties and alliance between Türkiye and the United States will grow even stronger in the second century of our diplomatic relations," he said.

Erdogan also said Türkiye has maintained and strengthened its position as an "island of stability" despite the crises and conflicts surrounding it.





