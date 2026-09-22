US Senator hails 100 years of Türkiye-US friendship at New York event

US Senator Chris Coons highlighted the longstanding partnership between Türkiye and the United States, saying business ties and entrepreneurship have helped strengthen relations between the two countries.

Coons delivered remarks Monday at the "100 Years of Friendship Gala" in New York, which was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan.

He described the relations between the two countries as a "hundred years of deep and meaningful partnership and friendship, cemented by business."

Referring to his recent visit to Ankara for the NATO summit, Coons highlighted the countries' longstanding NATO alliance, noting that Türkiye and the US will mark 75 years as NATO treaty allies next year.

Speaking about the important contributions made by Turkish businesspeople operating in the US, Coons said the NATO summit held in Ankara also played a particularly important role for the future of the alliance.

The "100 Years of Friendship Gala," organized by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US-Türkiye Business Council (USTBC) and hosted by Council Chairman Hamdi Ulukaya in New York, was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu and Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas.

The event was also attended by Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as numerous senior US officials and members of Congress.





