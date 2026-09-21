Paramount reaches deal with states to close Warner takeover: WSJ

Paramount has reached a settlement with a group of US states that clears the way for its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Under the agreement, Paramount will not have to sell cable channels, the newspaper said, adding that final terms were not immediately known.

Paramount, which is run by David Ellison, whose ultra-wealthy family is a close ally of US President Donald Trump, launched the blockbuster bid for control of a stable of assets that includes Warner Bros. Pictures, CNN and the HBO Max streaming service.

Paramount and the California attorney general's office, which led the suit, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.







