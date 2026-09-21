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News World US President Trump claims part of US media 'threat to our National Security'

US President Trump claims part of US media 'threat to our National Security'

President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against critical mainstream media outlets on Monday, branding them 'FAKE NEWS' and a 'Cancer' threatening the country.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published September 21,2026 03:38 PM
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US PRESIDENT TRUMP CLAIMS PART OF US MEDIA THREAT TO OUR NATIONAL SECURITY

President Donald Trump on Monday attacked mainstream media outlets sometimes critical of his administration as "FAKE NEWS" and a "Cancer" that threatens the United States.

"It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!" the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform, the same day that CNN and two other outlets filed a lawsuit after being banned from the White House.

Trump says Russia has lost control of its diesel industry, calls for end to Ukraine war

Trump said that Russia ⁠has "lost control" ⁠of its diesel industry and again reprised his call for ⁠an end to Moscow's war with Ukraine.

"Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with ⁠Ukraine. ⁠A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission," ⁠Trump said in a social media post a day before he was to meet Ukrainian President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskiy on ‌the ‌sidelines of ⁠the UN ‌General Assembly.

"This ridiculous and never ⁠ending War ⁠with Ukraine must ⁠be ended."