US President Trump claims part of US media 'threat to our National Security'

President Donald Trump on Monday attacked mainstream media outlets sometimes critical of his administration as "FAKE NEWS" and a "Cancer" that threatens the United States.
"It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!" the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform, the same day that CNN and two other outlets filed a lawsuit after being banned from the White House.
Trump said that Russia has "lost control" of its diesel industry and again reprised his call for an end to Moscow's war with Ukraine.
"Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with Ukraine. A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission," Trump said in a social media post a day before he was to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"This ridiculous and never ending War with Ukraine must be ended."