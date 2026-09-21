US President Trump claims part of US media 'threat to our National Security'

President Donald Trump on Monday attacked mainstream media outlets sometimes critical of his administration as "FAKE NEWS" and a "Cancer" that threatens the United States.

"It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!" the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform, the same day that CNN and two other outlets filed a lawsuit after being banned from the White House.

Trump says Russia has lost control of its diesel industry, calls for end to Ukraine war

Trump said that Russia ⁠has "lost control" ⁠of its diesel industry and again reprised his call for ⁠an end to Moscow's war with Ukraine.

"Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with ⁠Ukraine. ⁠A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission," ⁠Trump said in a social media post a day before he was to meet Ukrainian President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskiy on ‌the ‌sidelines of ⁠the UN ‌General Assembly.

"This ridiculous and never ⁠ending War ⁠with Ukraine must ⁠be ended."