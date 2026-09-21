9 KILLED IN GUN ATTACK IN NIGERIAS PLATEAU STATE: LOCAL MEDIA

Nine people were killed in a gun attack in Nigeria's Plateau state, according to local media reports.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire after arriving in the Barkin Ladi area, the reports said.

Several others were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian army said in a statement that it conducted operations against armed gang members in the Shere, Gwafan and Maza Hills areas of the state. Eleven suspected gang members were arrested during the operations, according to the statement.

Armed gangs have carried out periodic attacks in Plateau. Around 10 people were killed in attacks carried out by gang members in the state in July, according to reports.

Nigeria has long faced attacks by armed gangs in various parts of the country as well as by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the West African branch of the Islamic State terrorist group.





